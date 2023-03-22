Former champion racing driver tragically dies after car falls on him in UK  

By Imran Khan • 22 March 2023 • 19:07

A former champion racing driver from Wales, Blake Edwards, has died after his car fell on top of him.

The incident happened when Edwards was outside a friend’s house and had been painting the chassis of his Volvo V70 Estate at a property in Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Local reports suggest that the supports that were holding the vehicle “popped off” and the car suddenly fell to the ground.

Edwards, a long-term and well-respected member of the Welsh Racing Drivers Association, was then trapped underneath it.

“It landed on Blake’s chest,” said friend Lyndon Richards, cited by Wales Online.

Richards added, “Someone from a neighbouring property found him a few minutes later”.

“Edwards was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he was admitted to the critical care unit”, he said.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, Blake died with his son Ashley was by his side”, Richard continued.

Lewis Blake Edwards, who was from Pontyclun had won the first ever Welsh Sports And Saloon Car Championship in 1990 and 1991.

He was also a favorite amongst fans of motorsports.

