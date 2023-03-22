Fuengirola launches revolutionary video call system for administrative services

By Betty Henderson • 22 March 2023 • 16:29

Fuengirola Mayor, Ana Mula tests out the council’s pioneering digital administration appointment services. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

FUENGIROLA City Council has made history by becoming the first council in the country to offer administrative services through video calls. The new system was unveiled on Tuesday, March 21 and aims to make residents’ lives easier.

This new system uses biometric authentication to provide residents with basic documents, such as a certificate of residency, without having to leave their homes.

Local Mayor, Ana Mula, was the first to test this innovative system on Tuesday morning and highlighted the importance of using technology and innovation in public services. She explained, “We are once again at the forefront of the use of new technologies to improve the quality of the services we provide to residents”.

The video call system has already come into effect in several departments including Social Services. Residents can request a video call appointment by sending an email to the relevant department, and will receive a link with a specific date and time for the call. During the call, council staff will attend to residents’ needs, while the resident will be required to prove their identity through a vocal biometric signature.