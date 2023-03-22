Golden bonds: Torrox celebrates over 2,500 years of marriage for 50 couples

By Betty Henderson • 22 March 2023 • 15:23

Couples in Torrox who have been married for more than 50 years were recognised in a ceremony where they also renewed their vows. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrox (via Facebook)

TORROX celebrated a heartwarming event on Saturday, March 18 at the town’s Teatro Villa de Torrox. The town recognised the unbreakable bond between more than 50 couples who have been married for more than 50 years at a massive Golden Wedding Anniversary celebration..

The ceremony, which was the first of its kind in the area, recognised each of the couples one by one and their dizzying total of more than 2,500 years of marriage! In the moving ceremony, each of the couples took to the stage and renewed their wedding vows, saying “I do” once again, in front of their families, friends, and loved ones.

Local Mayor, Óscar Medina, led the ceremony. He opened by saying, “Today, we have gathered to unite over 50 couples who have been married for more than 50 years. You are showing your loved ones the person who completes you and with whom you deserve to spend the rest of your days”.

The event was a touching tribute to the enduring power of love and the importance of family, friends, and community in our lives. Congratulations to all of the couples who celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in Torrox.