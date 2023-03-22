Government announced Derby as new headquarters for Great British Railways (GBR)

By Linda Hall • 22 March 2023 • 15:32

MIKE HARPER: Transport Secretary announced Derby as choice for GBR headquarters

THE government has chosen Derby as the new headquarters of Great British Railways (GBR) which will be responsible for the country’s trains, fares and timetables.

The announcement brings with it the prospect of more jobs and investment worth multi-millions after the city beat off competition from Birmingham, Crewe, Doncaster, Newcastle and York.

“This not only a huge win for the brilliant city of Derby, but a key milestone for the entire rail industry across the country,” Transport Secretary Mark Harper said.

Derby has had one of the lowest concentrations of civil service jobs in the country until now, a statement from the city council said.

The move to Derby would not only bring key jobs but it also meant that the city – already the centre of one of Europe’s largest rail clusters – would play an even more important role in the future development of the railways, the statement continued.

Derby’s rich rail heritage and innovation culture were prominent in the city’s bid, together with its rail-related industries that employ more than 11,000 people in the area, and where trains are still designed and built at the Alstrom works in the Litchurch district.

The first indication that Derby had been successful in its GBR bid arrived last February with the announcement of plans to start major regeneration in and around Derby’s railway station. Another giveaway was city council approval of a £500,000 (€567,145) loan to acquire Midland House and the adjoining car park close to Derby’s Midland Station.

