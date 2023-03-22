Gwyneth Paltrow in Court over ski accident

By Julia Cameron • 22 March 2023 • 12:27

Photo by Kathy Hutchins at Shuttestock

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently embroiled in a court case after a ski accident left a skier with a brain injury and four broken ribs.

The actress is being sued after a ski accident by the man who says she crashed into him while on the slopes, knocked him out and caused his injuries.

She is accused of “dangerous” and “reckless” behaviour. It is said she “slammed very hard” into the skier and then bolted down the slope without saying a word as the man lay injured.

The man in question is retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, who was holidaying at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah. Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for $300,000 (£245,000).

She however has a different version of events and her lawyer, has called Mr Sanderson’s version of the event “utter BS.”

Ms Paltrow told Jurors that it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her, and she sustained a “full body blow.”

The first witness to appear in court was an acquaintance of Mr Sanderson. He described the events and said that Gwyneth Paltrow slammed into Mr Sanderson very hard and left him spread-eagled in the snow with Ms Paltrow on top of him. Despite the fact that Mr Sanderson appeared to be stuck in the snow the actress did not say a word even when the witness, Mr Ramon, asked if she was alright.

It is said that later Gwyneth Paltrow told her daughter she has been hit by “some A-hole” who had been “mad.”

The trial is set down to last for eight days.

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/gwyneth-paltrow-ski-crash-court-case-us-star-slammed-into-fellow-skier-very-hard-before-bolting-12839281