Huge ship blows over in dry dock in the UK

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 March 2023 • 12:31

Leith, Edinburgh/Shutterstock Images

Emergency services were called Wednesday morning to a dock in Edinburgh as a huge ship lost its stability in the dry dock due to high winds and leant at a 45-degree angle, according to the Daily Mail.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: ‘Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

‘Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.

‘The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.’

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as ‘terrifying’ for those on board.

He tweeted: ‘Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

‘Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured and hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.’

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith.

‘We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.’

The coastguard also sent teams to the scene.

A spokesman said: ‘HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.