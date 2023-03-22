Incredibly talented Aürt Cia Unbalanced acrobats to showcase their skills. Image: Aürt Cia Unbalanced

Aürt is a disused Catalan word, it means shock, impact.

The Aürt acrobats interpret the word as a clash with reality. For this reason, Aürt sets out from the start of the show to surprise the public and generate a free reflection on what is experienced and seen live.

From here, a show begins to develop where all the elements present come to life and transform, bringing the artists on stage to do acrobatic feats in tune with live music.

In this way, Aürt transports us to different universes united by a dramatic thread.

Among the circus disciplines that can be seen are partner balancing, object manipulation and aerial acrobatics.

For more information email [email protected] or call (+34) 971 96 37 77 or call into the theatre located at Carrer del Teatro, 10, 07300 Inca.

The box office is open Monday to Friday from 9:00.AM until 1:00.PM and 4:00.PM until 6:00.PM and one hour before the performance.