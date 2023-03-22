Indonesia builds a new capital city in Borneo, where these ´old men of the forest´ live

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 March 2023 • 10:33

Mother orangutan with baby/Shutterstock Images

There are 127 orangutans that the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) is caring for in the Samboja district, East Kalimantan. They have lost their homes due to deforestation, often linked to coal mining, and palm oil and timber plantations, according to Reuters.

But the giant apes could face an even bigger threat as Southeast Asia’s largest country builds, from scratch, the city of Nusantara – a new $32 billion metropolis.

Jakarta is 40 percent below sea level and is sinking at a rate of nearly 5cm per year.

Indonesia is the world´s fourth most populated nation with more than 273 million people (2021).

Indonesia´s planned new capital on Borneo Island is home to 104,700 Bornean orangutans, the majority population of the three species of ape that number approximately 120,000 endangered individuals left in the world.

This gentle primate is one of the largest and most intelligent members of the great ape family, the largest tree-living mammal.

The government has promised to protect wildlife and undertake major reforestation in parts of the capital, which has been marketed to investors as a smart and green city.

But environmentalists are wary that construction in an area spanning nearly 260,000 hectares (642,474 acres) – almost four times the size of Singapore – would disturb some of Borneo’s endemic fauna, including endangered long-nosed monkeys, Irrawaddy dolphins and orangutans.

About 400 hectares of mangrove forests along the coastline of Balikpapan bay have already been cleared according to the group’s estimation, to make way for a coal port and oil refinery.

The Nusantara Capital City Authority said mangroves would be replanted in other areas and guidelines have been made for workers encountering an animal.

“It’s a very high concern of how we’ll try to have harmony between people, nature and culture…because that’s the soul of the city,” Nusantara chief Bambang Susantono said.

Foundations are being laid for government buildings. Later this year, homes will be built for 16,000 civil servants, military and police officers due to move in next year.

For now, conservationists hope the government stays true to its pledge to care for animals.

“We hope that with the capital city being here, we can pave the way for animals to live side by side (with humans),” said BOSF manager Aldrianto Priadjati.

“At least provide an area for orangutans so they can live a better life.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.