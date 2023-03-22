Investing in Meme Coins: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Big Eyes

By EWN • 22 March 2023 • 11:45

Meme coins have proven that community is vital in cryptocurrency. The community has taken projects from 0 to 1, from shit coins to utility coins. Such projects include but are not limited to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Another intriguing aspect of meme coins is that they are introduced at a mind blowing low price and can quickly return 1000% for an investor. Hence, investors should consider buying meme coins.

The best meme coins to buy include:

DogeCoin

Dogecoin was created in 2013, and it all started as a joke inspired by the popular Doge internet meme, which featured a Shiba Inu dog. Despite its origins, Dogecoin has gained a significant following and has become one of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies. That’s pretty impressive.

The Shiba Inu dog, the face of the Doge meme, has also become a popular symbol in the cryptocurrency world and is often mentioned when it comes to Dogecoin. The creators of Dogecoin have positioned it as a more lighthearted and fun alternative to other cryptocurrencies, and it has been used for various charitable causes and online transactions.

Dogecoin is a leading meme coin that has remained true to its original purpose as an entertaining cryptocurrency. Unlike other meme tokens that have struggled to find practical uses, Dogecoin has remained a popular tipping coin. With its status as the first meme coin and the support of influential figures, it currently ranks among the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation.

Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu token is a decentralised token built on the Ethereum blockchain in August 2020. It is named after the Shiba Inu dog breed and has adopted a similar logo, making it a meme coin. It’s designed to be a more decentralised alternative to Dogecoin, and it aims to provide a more community-driven experience for users.

One of the unique features of the Shiba Inu token is its “burn mechanism,” which automatically burns a portion of the tokens that are transferred from one user to another. This mechanism helps to reduce the overall supply of tokens, which can drive up the value of the remaining tokens.

However, Shiba Inu has emerged as a unique token in the DeFi space due to its Canine technology, which enables the platform to offer DeFi functions such as staking, swapping, and rewards. Moreover, the Shiba Inu token (SHIB) has been integrated into platforms like NOWPayments and Shopping.io, allowing SHIB holders to transact using the token.

Additionally, Shiba Inu is making strides in developing its metaverse, starting with creating the WAGMI (We All Gonna Make It) temple. This virtual space was designed in collaboration with the renowned Third Floor firm and offered a tranquil and immersive experience.

Shiba Inu has gained popularity due to its unique DeFi approach to cryptocurrency and its association with popular meme culture.

Big Eyes

Big Eyes is a new DeFi cat-themed meme coin that boasts a feline appearance, and as we know, cats are adorable pets. The eyes of this meme are particularly striking, reminiscent of anime style. This anime-like look can be attributed to Big Eyes’ Japanese influence. With its sparkling eyes, Big Eyes is poised to create some of the most stunning NFTs, which will benefit its community members. In the near future, the team plans to release NFT snippets to the community.

A top priority for Big Eyes is improving the world one step at a time. To achieve this goal, the company has established a dedicated charity wallet to support good causes.

Its BIG token is currently on presale, during which over 31 million dollars worth of BIG has been sold. Some crypto investors are curious whether Big Eyes could become the next major meme project. To learn more about Big Eyes, please visit the links below.

Big Eyes Coin(BIG):

