Japanese Prime Minister Kishida approves allocation of $30 million for non-lethal equipment to Ukraine

By Chris King • 22 March 2023 • 0:13

Image of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Credit: Shag 7799/Shuttersttock,com

The allocation of $30 million for the supply of non-lethal equipment to Ukraine was approved by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida approved the allocation of $30 million by his government to send non-lethal equipment to Kyiv. His announcement came during a joint press conference today, Tuesday, March 21, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by Kyodo.

Earlier it was reported by NHK that the Prime Minister of Japan arrived in Ukraine by train on the night of March 21. A channel source in the government specified that Kishida went to Ukraine from India, where he met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The head of the Japanese Cabinet was in Kyiv to hold talks with the President of Ukraine.

Kishida was the only leader of the G7 countries not to have visited Ukraine after the start of the Russian invasion. Commenting on his trip, the Chinese authorities expressed their hope that Fumio Kishida’s visit and subsequent meeting with Zelenskyy would not lead to an escalation of the conflict in the country, as reported by gazeta.ru.

