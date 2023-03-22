Litecoin (LTC) Price Prediction 2023 – 2025 – How does it compare to Filecoin (FIL) and TMS Network (TMSN)?

By EWN • 22 March 2023 • 12:18

Introduction

The Litecoin (LTC) halving is one of the most anticipated crypto events of 2023. In August, Litecoin (LTC) block rewards will be cut in half. This event is expected to positively affect the price of LTC – but to what extent? Tokens like Filecoin (FIL) are unlikely to be directly affected. However, new tokens like TMS Network (TMSN) may benefit from the additional attention brought to the market.

Litecoin (LTC) Outlook

The upcoming Litecoin (LTC) halving event has led to speculation on its price potential. Set for August 2023, the Litecoin (LTC) halving will cut block rewards in half. This will reduce the inflation rate, making Litecoin (LTC) scarcer going forward. Analysts speculate that the hype leading up to the event will cause Litecoin (LTC) to increase by up to 200% by July 2023.

Beyond that, the cut in Litecoin (LTC) block rewards could impact the coin price looking further into the future. With fewer Litecoin (LTC) rewards and crypto adoption increasing, analysts are eyeing the $500 level by 2025. Other events that may impact not just the Litecoin (LTC) price, but all crypto prices, include the Bitcoin (BTC) halving in 2024.

Litecoin (LTC) remains well positioned within the crypto market, and the Bitcoin (BTC) halving is hotly anticipated to drive the market to new heights.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralised storage protocol. Most recently, Filecoin (FIL) has set about upgrading the protocol. The Filecoin (FIL) blockchain will now be smart contract capable, paving the way for a new ecosystem – and additional utility for the FIL token.

However, Filecoin (FIL) has a storage problem. Large quantities of junk files are beginning to take up vast amounts of network resources. To change this, the Filecoin (FIL) community launched an initiative – Filecoin Plus (FIL+). Through a user whitelisting process, Filecoin (FIL) reduces wasted resources on the network. This frees up Filecoin (FIL) network storage for more productive uses.

However, this requires large subsidies from the protocol treasury, which hurt protocol revenue. The key question is if Filecoin Plus (FIL+) is sustainable in the longer term.

TMS Network (TMSN)

Fresh off the back of a successful phase one of the presale, TMS Network (TMSN) represents the next generation of decentralised exchange (DEX). Leveraging the security of the Ethereum blockchain, TMS Network (TMSN) offers a product that few DEXs can compete with. No matter the specialty, TMS Network (TMSN) offers something for traders from all backgrounds.

TMS Network (TMSN) boasts an extensive variety of tradable asset classes, including crypto, stocks, FOREX, and CFDs. Another key focus of TMS Network (TMSN) is user experience. TMS Network (TMSN) offers token holders added utility as an incentive to participate in the ecosystem. With customisable trading bots, on-chain data, and even an in-depth research platform, traders have access to the tools they need to gain an edge.

Having already raised $2m in presale, TMS Network (TMSN) is set to revolutionise how DEX traders operate.

