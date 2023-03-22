By Anna Ellis • 22 March 2023 • 16:05
Mallorca Fight Night IV: The biggest demonstration of Kickboxing. Image: Gergely Zsolnai / Shutterstock.com.
Expect the biggest demonstration of Kickboxing, K-1, Muay Thai and MMA from the best clubs in the Balearic Islands.
You will enjoy a great show at the Son Amar in Palma with the participation of the best local, national and international athletes with several titles in play.
Only professional fights, including Máximo Suárez, David Trailero, Antonio Campoy, Pascal Schroth, Sergio Sánchez, Alex González, Alejandro Oteo, Victoria Albons and so many more!
Please note that the program is subject to change and entry is prohibited for minors under 18 years of age.
For VIP reservations, please contact [email protected] or call (+34) 620275666.
The Son Amar is located at Carretera Palma-Soller, Km 10.8, Palmanyola, 07193.
Doors open at 5:00.PM and the entertainment starts at 6:00.PM.
For more information or to book general tickets head to the website reserva.sonamar.com or call (+34) 971 61 75 33.
