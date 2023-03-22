By Imran Khan • 22 March 2023 • 21:08

Man charged in UK after child kidnapped in front of HORRIFIED mother on street in Bolton Image: Jacek-Wojnarowski Shutterstock.com

A 23-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping after he allegedly ‘snatched’ a girl from her mother before fleeing

A man has been charged with kidnapping in the UK after he snatched a child from her mother in the middle of a street in Bolton.

According to local reports, the police have charged Martin Enow, who is a resident of Preston, with kidnapping after the shocking incident.

Officials said that the police rushed to Mayor Street located in Bolton at 6.30 pm on February 26., after the kidnapping took place at 6.30 pm on February 26.

Police were informed that a child had been abducted.

The suspect reportedly ran with the child and was eventually caught by members of the public.

Enow has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 26.

On the day of the abduction, detective inspector Tony Lunt of GMP Bolton said “I’d like to thank the quick work and bravery of members of the public who assisted in detaining a man who was arrested by officers”, as cited by the Sun.

“He has been taken into police custody where he will be questioned.”

“This was an incredibly distressing incident during which a child received serious injuries.”

“Although these are thankfully not life-threatening, the mother of the child was understandably very shaken by the incident and is receiving support from specialist officers at this time.”

“I understand the concerns it will raise in the community but I would like to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.”

“You will see increased patrols in the local area throughout the next few days so please approach our officers with any questions or concerns you may have”.

“Whilst we have a man in custody, I want to assure you that our investigation does not stop here and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

___________________________________________________________

