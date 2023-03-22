Marbella branch of Ecologists in Action (EeA) walking event on Sunday March 26

The proposed route is a section of the cattle track known as “Vereda del Puente de Ronda”, an easy 5km route suitable for families which will take around 3 hours.

The departure point is the start of Puerta Verde de Marbella (Aloha-Marbella Urbanisation, next to the golf course).

Departure time is 10:00.AM and the walk will head to one of the viewpoints of the Concepcion reservoir (also known as the Istan lake) and return along a path with a great variety of vegetation.

EeA Marbella continues to support this type of family leisure activities, which not only involves physical activity in a beautiful natural environment but also an appreciation of our natural environment and the urgent need to care for and protect it.

The intention is also to draw attention to the intense urban pressure suffered by Marbella and its neighbouring towns.

For more information head to: ecologistasenaccion.org.