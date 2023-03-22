More worries for Shakira as her mother is rushed to Hospital

By Julia Cameron • 22 March 2023 • 12:37

Photo by Frederic Legrand - COMEO at Shutterstock

Nidia Ripoll was rushed to hospital on Friday the 17th of March where it was thought she was suffering from a stroke. But a source told TV programme Telemundo that she had in fact suffered a thrombosis to her leg.

Shakira in the past twelve months has been concerned with the separation from her husband, retired footballer, Gerald Pique. She has also seen her father, William Mebarak, 91 suffer from neurological problems.

The singer has yet to make a statement about her mother, who after feeling unwell was admitted to hospital in Barcelona and confirmed to have suffered a thrombosis in her leg after medics discovered the blood flow to her leg wasn’t as it should be.

She is out of danger and recovering said a source. She has a favourable prognosis because the clot in her leg didn’t reach her brain.

Shakira is planning to leave Barcelona for a new life in Miami. It is said that she wants to take her parents with her, but their health problems have put the plans on ice temporarily.

Shakira topped the charts in January with her diss song about the breakup with Pique. The song which is a collaboration with Bizrap “BZRP Music” The song charts the breakup and brands Pique as cold-hearted and deceitful.

Nidia Ripol is due to leave the hospital tomorrow.

Source: https://nz.news.yahoo.com/shakiras-mother-rushed-hospital-blood-090554927.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGbOGw8t8mgXiMs10bpe3T6_GWFvqonEyrJ1bnIKK5-DzMyydoi7k9-tZDOt8C5xA0-ZJjZLcEAi6suAQYRBFIav769-9kGLOEJ0dFBtmmQclCV9o02yQ641z6Qc_P49yRCLLVZR8I7-azQ74h2-GcUQmBqBnkQ6O0JlD0mVSCUQ