Most complained about landmark in the UK is Blackpool Tower

By Julia Cameron • 22 March 2023 • 12:34

Photo by Claudio Divizia at Shutterstock

Blackpool on the northwest coast of England prides itself on its iconic Tower which was built as a copy of the Eifel Tower and opened to the public in May 1894 and stands 158m (518 feet) tall.

It remains one of the seaside resort’s most popular landmarks, but according to Trip Advisor people who want to go inside the Tower aren’t at all happy with the prices.

The Tower contains a circus, the Tower Ballroom, a children’s play area, the Tower Dungeon, a restaurant and the Blackpool Tower Eye, which is an observation deck at a height of 120 metres (380 feet) and has a walk-on glass viewing platform.

The analysis of bad Tripadvisor reviews revealed that Blackpool Tower is the worst-reviewed landmark in the UK and second in the world. It had a score of 9.4 per cent. Some people complained that the Tower didn’t have one price to see everything inside.

A basic ticket will get you into the Tower Ballroom, but if you want to experience other parts of the establishment you have to pay extra costs. If you want to see the circus then you pay more, if you want to go up to the Blackpool Eye then you pay more.

Other complaints included not being able to go up to the Blackpool Eye because of strong winds even if you have paid with no refund.

Other people complained it was too busy and “touristy” for their liking.

The analysis included world landmarks, also mentioned at number 6 on the list, the Ciudad de Artes Y las Ciencias in Valencia, Spain.

