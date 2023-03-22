Olympic runner won´t compete for eight years after ban by New Zealand Sports Tribunal

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 March 2023 • 7:59
Doping in sport is s serious offence/Shutterstock Images
The 33-year-old, a bronze medallist in the 5,000 metres at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, received one four-year ban for testing positive for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO) and another for tampering with evidence. Robertson tested positive for EPO, which stimulates red blood cell production and enhances performance in endurance events, at the Manchester Great Race in May 2022.
“Mr Robertson elected to have his ‘B’ sample tested and this confirmed the original result. He subsequently accepted the presence of the prohibited substance but asked to be heard in relation to sanction,” STNZ said in a media release.
“Mr Robertson filed evidence which was contested by Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ), and which led to the allegation of tampering,” the release said.
Robertson is banned from competitive sport until September 2030, having been credited for time served under a provisional suspension put in place after his positive test last year.
