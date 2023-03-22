Organic molecules found on asteroid near Earth—is there life out there?

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 March 2023 • 11:44

Are we alone in the Universe?/Shutterstock Images

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency Hayabusa2 mission has collected samples containing organic material from the near-Earth asteroid, Ryugu, according to CNN.

When researchers analyzed the samples, collected from two different locations on the asteroid, they found uracil, one of the building blocks of RNA, as well as vitamin B3, or niacin (a key cofactor for metabolism in living organisms).

Uracil is a nucleobase, or a nitrogen-containing compound. It’s one of five nucleobases in DNA and RNA, the proteins and molecules that contain genetic information and instructions crucial for the cells of living organisms.

A study detailing the findings was published Tuesday March 21 in the journal Nature Communications.

Ryugu is a carbon-rich, diamond-shaped asteroid that measures about 3,000 feet (1 kilometre) wide. Hayabusa2 was the first mission to return a subsurface sample from an asteroid to Earth.

In earlier analyses, researchers detected amino acids and other molecules in Ryugu’s samples, while uracil and niacin have also been found in meteorites that landed on Earth.

“Scientists have previously found nucleobases and vitamins in certain carbon-rich meteorites, but there was always the question of contamination by exposure to the Earth’s environment,” said lead study author Yasuhiro Oba, associate professor at Hokkaido University in Japan, in a statement. “Since the Hayabusa2 spacecraft collected two samples directly from asteroid Ryugu and delivered them to Earth in sealed capsules, contamination can be ruled out.”

The researchers discovered the molecules when they soaked particles collected from Ryugu in hot water and analysed the results using different observational methods, such as liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry.

Then, the team detected the signatures of uracil, niacin and other organic compounds containing nitrogen.

“Other biological molecules were found in the sample as well, including a selection of amino acids, amines and carboxylic acids, which are found in proteins and metabolism, respectively,” Oba said.

Together, the findings from Ryugu’s samples so far add to the increasing evidence that the building blocks of life originated in space and were originally delivered to Earth billions of years ago by meteorites.

“The molecules likely originally formed through photochemical reactions in ice in outer space before our solar system even existed,” Oba said.

