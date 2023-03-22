Paediatrician jumps to his death from Granada Hospital

By Julia Cameron • 22 March 2023 • 12:35

Photo by Billion Photos on Shutterstock

A Paediatrician working at the Virgin de Nieves Hospital in Granada jumped to his death from the seventh floor of the hospital where he was working.

According to the news report the doctor who was 41 years of age had recently returned to work after taking time off. At around 8.30 am in the morning staff at the hospital became aware that the man had thrown himself out of the seventh-floor window. Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

Although the Police have launched an investigation as to what led the father of three to take his own life it has reopened a debate within the Spanish health system about medical staff seeking help for depression.

According to a study by the General Nursing Council collected by Granada Media, 80 per cent of doctors suffer from work stress and 30 per cent suffer from anxiety or depression as a result of their work.

The Coronavirus pandemic caused enormous pressure on health officials when they were forced to work in extreme situations and in Madris, Psychiatrist Blanca Reneses and Nurse, Javier Santos said they saw a 75 per cent rise in doctors treated for psychiatric problems.

The shocked staff at Granada Hospital have opened a new debate about mental health amongst staff where health workers are often subjected to great work and emotional pressure.

Source: https://www.20minutos.es/noticia/5109551/0/muere-un-pediatra-tras-arrojarse-desde-la-septima-planta-de-un-hospital-en-granada/