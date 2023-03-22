Piccadilly Circus has Happy Ramadan lights for the first time

By Julia Cameron • 22 March 2023 • 12:36

Photo by Baramyou0708 at Shutterstock

The holy month of Ramadan is here and for Muslims everywhere this means a whole day of fasting and only eating and drinking between sunset and daybreak.

Ramadan lasts for a month and is one of the most significant months of the Muslim calendar.

This year the holy month is celebrated in Picadilly Circus, where Mayor, Sadiq Khan switched on a light display to welcome Ramadan.

The lights illuminate the words “Happy Ramdan” and the installation carries thousands of lights.

The concept for the light display was coordinated by Ramadan Lights UK which is a not-for-profit organisation which wants to spread awareness of this fasting month.

Ramadan Lights said in an Instagram post “This carefully curated concept depicts the phases of the moon throughout the blessed month, bringing the light of Ramadan to the streets of London:” It is an initiative which was originally led by founder Aisha Desai three years ago.

In 2021 the company launched its first showing in Henley’s Corner on the North Circular and in 2022 the lights were in Trafalgar Square.

Ms Desai said on the project’s website that “As a child, a trip into central London to see the festive lights was an annual treat. As a proud Muslim, I wanted to bring some of that magic to my community:” She also went on to say that “this year, I am so proud that our lights will line one of London’s most famous streets – Coventry Square, the road that joins Picadilly Circus to Leicester Square:”

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was honoured to switch on the lights and now “London is now the first major city in Europe to host a spectacular light display to make Ramadan:”

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/happy-ramadan-lights-up-londons-piccadilly-circus-for-the-first-time-ever-12839979