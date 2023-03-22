Police investigate case of man set on fire while walking home from Birmingham Mosque

By Julia Cameron • 22 March 2023 • 12:31

Counter-terrorism police are investigating the case of a man who was set on fire whilst walking home after a visit to his Mosque in Birmingham and have confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim was walking along the street when he was sprayed with a substance and then set alight in Shenstone Road, Edgbaston. There is a video of the incident that the police are examining.

The man’s jacket was set alight and caused burns to his face. He was taken to hospital where it was said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Supt James Spencer said “we are examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses and are determined to find out who is responsible. I have been speaking to people this morning and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.”

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the incident was a “disturbing case:”

Chief Supt Richard North confirmed that were officers patrolling the local area and visiting faith establishments to offer reassurance. Extra officers would also be in the area today to speak to the community.

The Association of British Muslims (AOBM) said it was “shocked” and asked anyone with information to come forward to the police.

The incident follows a similar attack is West London where an 82-year-old man was set alight outside a Mosque and police are looking into whether both incidents are linked.

