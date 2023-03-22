Retirees reclaim gardens: five more allotments handed over to Mijas’ older residents

By Betty Henderson • 22 March 2023 • 16:15

The community gardens are designed to give retired and elderly people a scenic and tranquil outdoor space to enjoy gardening. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

FIVE allotment gardens were handed back to the retired and elderly community in Mijas during a ceremony on Monday, March 20. The five community gardens are located in the Las Lagunas area of the town and are set against a scenic backdrop of the mountains and the coastline.

The local Mayor, Josele González, proudly handed over the keys to the gardens to retired members of the community who can now enjoy learning new gardening skills in the tranquil setting.

Mijas now has around 200 allotment gardens spread between La Cala and Las Lagunas, open-air spaces where the older people can get active and socialise.

Local Councillor for the Elderly, Tamara Vera, also spoke at the ceremony saying “In recent years, we have made significant improvements to these allotment spaces, from common areas that improve the aesthetics of the gardens to the creation of shade areas for beneficiaries to rest, and even the installation of toilets”.

In exchange for the garden space, members agree to plant only flowers, vegetables, fruits, and keep the space clean and free of branches and debris.