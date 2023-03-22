Russia accused by UK of spreading false information about uranium in tank shells

By Julia Cameron • 22 March 2023 • 12:33

Photo by Shag 7799 at Shutterstock

The UK recently sent tank shells to Ukraine that contain depleted uranium.

This has led Putin to comment that the shells contained a “nuclear component” and said he would retaliate.

However, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has said that the material is “standard” for rounds that have the ability to pierce through armour and they have nothing to do with nuclear weapons.

Putin, who was speaking on Monday evening said “if all this happens, Russia will have to respond accordingly, given that the West collectively is already beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component:”

Russian Defence Minister, Sergei Shogu said that the British decision to supply the shells left fewer and fewer steps before a potential “nuclear collision” between the West and Russia.

Baroness Annabel Goldie confirmed that some of the ammunition for the Challenger 2 battle tanks that Britain is sending to Ukraine includes armour-piercing rounds that contain depleted uranium.

This is a material that is used because of its ability to penetrate armour because of its density and other properties. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson also confirmed that the shells were being sent because they were “highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles.”

Russia, says the UK, know full well that the British Army has used depleted uranium in its armour-piercing shells for decades, but it is deliberately trying to disinform to cause harm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/uk-accuses-vladimir-putin-of-spreading-false-information-over-depleted-uranium-in-tank-shells-for-ukraine-12839741