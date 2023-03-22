Spanish prices up, or going up, in Spanish businesses, says new survey

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 March 2023 • 12:14

Spain´s Canary Islands/Shutterstock Images

Nearly half of companies in Spain, 44 percent, have increased their prices from January to March 2023, and slightly more than half plan on doing so sometime before the end of the year, according to a new survey of 15,000 companies carried out by the Bank of Spain.

According to the banking supervisor, this is down to “an increase in inflationary tensions”.

Analysts from the Bank of Spain say that for many industries the price adjustments for the rest of the year are concentrated in the first few months.

The rise in prices has been seen in all sectors, although it has occurred “with more intensity” in services such as information and communication and administrative services.

Most companies, however, expect the situation to improve considerably in the second quarter. By then, the proportion of firms that expect to raise sales prices is reduced to around one in three or 35 percent.

Three out of four firms or 74 percent believe that labour costs will also increase in the coming months.

According to the Bank of Spain “a certain lag in the transfer of inflationary pressures to labour costs” is taking place.

The results of the Bank of Spain survey are consistent with the latest Consumer Price Index readings (CPI) published by Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) in January and February.

