By Anna Ellis • 22 March 2023 • 15:53
Techno music fans: Keep a space in your diary on Saturday April 8. Image: Richard Hawtin / Twitter
Richard ‘Richie’ Hawtin (born June 4th, 1970) is an English-born Canadian musician, best known for his work under the alias Plastikman.
Born in Oxfordshire, England but growing up in Windsor, Ontario on the other side of the Atlantic, Hawtin was a pivotal figure amongst Detroit techno’s second wave in the early nineties.
As the years have gone by – Hawtin can now lay claim to a career that’s spanned nearly three decades – he’s begun to focus more primarily on minimal techno, and he’s widely considered to be one of the genre’s key exponents.
Richie Hawtin’s minimalist techno sound is hypnotic and insanely easy to get lost in; you get into his set within seconds and the next thing you know, hours have passed and you’re still dancing.
For more information or to book tickets head to the website reserva.sonamar.com or call (+34) 971 61 75 33.
