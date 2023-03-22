THESE sauces available in the US recalled for undeclared allergy risk

By Sarah Newton-John • 22 March 2023 • 7:37
Check your sauces if you are allergic to soy/Shutterstock Images
60 fl oz of Kagome Worcester Sauce
10 fl oz of Kagome Chuno sauce, and
8g of Kagome Take out Tonkatsu Sauce
The products were distributed in AZ, CA, HI, LV, MD, NY, TX, and Washington D.C. mainly through restaurants and some retail stores until 3/16/2023.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing soy was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of soy.
Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by missing to indicate soy from a second derived ingredient.
Mutual Trading Co., Inc immediately responded to this issue and has already taken action to stop sales and distribution of the affected products.
Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The US Food and Drug Administration posted the recall as a public service.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at [email protected] #20244 (LA/NY/Cherry) Kagome Worcester Sauce 6/60 fl oz.
