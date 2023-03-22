By Chris King • 22 March 2023 • 0:54

Image of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Credit: Telegram Russian MFA

Following his meeting in Moscow with China’s President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin released an official statement explaining the outcome.

After a six-hour meeting in Moscow with China’s President Xi Jinping this Tuesday, March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin released a statement to explain the outcome of the talks between the two world leaders.

A condensed version of the statement from the Kremlin was posted on the Russian MFA Telegram channel: “Russian-Chinese relations are at the highest level in all our history, offering a model of a genuine comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation”.

“When discussing topical international and regional problems, the President and I affirmed that Russia and China’s views on them are identical or very close. Russia and China strongly oppose any state or bloc seeking to harm the legitimate interests of any other country in order to obtain military, political and economic advantages”.

“Of course, we did not ignore developments around Ukraine. We believe that many of the provisions of the peace plan put forward by China are consonant with Russian approaches and can be taken as the basis for a peaceful settlement when the West and Kyiv are ready for it. However, so far, we have not seen such readiness on their part”.

“It seems that the West really has decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian – no longer in words, but in deeds. But in this regard, I would like to note that if all this comes to pass, then Russia will have to respond accordingly. What I mean is that the collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component”.

“We jointly work to create a more just and democratic multipolar world order. Of course, trade and economic cooperation remain a priority for us, considering that China has solidly established itself as the leading foreign trade partner for our country. Last year, trade increased by 30 per cent to set a new record of $185 billion”.

“As of the end of the first three quarters of 2022, the share of the ruble and yuan in mutual commercial transactions reached 65 per cent and continues to grow”. You can read the full statement from the Kremlin here.

