Which? Reveals prices of some groceries have more than doubled since last year in the UK

22 March 2023

Which? magazine has been looking at 25,000 different food and drink brands from eight major supermarkets.

It took the average price of the food products in three months until the end of January and compared them with prices at the same time last year.

The supermarkets included in the data were Lidl, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s Ocado, Waitrose and Asda.

The data found that everyday items such as milk, fruit and meat had the highest inflation and that own-brand items were especially affected.

Items that had more than doubled in price included cornflakes, brie, and mozzarella cheese.

However, a spokesperson for Lidl said that they were concerned about the Which? Tracker because it has published incorrect content and “data for products that we do not even sell.”

Which? Replied that Lidl has so far “failed to say what the inaccuracies are:”

The Which’ data also showed that Asda is the cheapest supermarket for a big shop. This is a position that the supermarket has held for the past three years.

An Asda spokesperson said “we recently announced we would be freezing the prices of over 500 popular branded and own-label products, more than half of which are fresh meat, dairy, fruit and vegetable products until the end of May:”

Sue Davis, Which? head of food policy said, “supermarkets need to step up and ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them, particularly in areas where people are most in need.”

