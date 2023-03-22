Why Big Eyes Coin the better option in 2023 than Solana and Dogecoin

By EWN • 22 March 2023 • 17:15

After coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) took a nosedive with the rest of the crypto market in 2022, crypto enthusiasts have an apprehensive approach to the highly volatile market. However, as Solana and Dogecoin experience a rising trade volume, investors are feeling optimistic. Still, there is another alt coin exceeding their success.

Doin BIG Thangs

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has ranked as the biggest crypto presale in 2 YEARS raising an unprecedented $31.89 million at the time of writing! A massive success entering the market as a worthy competitor to some of the leading meme tokens in the market. The platform has generated significant hype since the start of its presale, with exciting features, charity initiatives, and bonus prizes to offer. The success of Big Eyes’ ICO and discounted token sales are a prime example of why presales are game changing for the market. Successful crypto projects like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) are some other examples of this.

Doge’ya know about Dogecoin?

Dogecoin was created with the intention to poke fun at the volatile market. Now, it reigns as one of the most important coins on the market as the first meme coin. Dogecoin is culturally relevant, fun, and relatable, and attracted the attention of celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and of course, Elon Musk who continues to promote the coin today and influence price spikes.

The coin grew significantly in a short period, providing explosive returns for early investors who were willing to cash in on something seemingly frivolous. Dogecoin’s volatile nature allowed crypto enthusiasts to capitalise on the investment opportunity. The Dogecoin community initially had much more sway on the coins price though trading and selling trends, but in 2023, there seem to be bigger fish influencing the rise and fall of Dogecoin.

Solana may be one you wanna watch for

Solana had a 2 year long presale that benefitted the coin and its investors in the long run. The blockchain platform became a solution for scalability issues experienced by slow Proof-of-Work (PoW) platforms. The world’s top rated cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) was limited to 7 transactions per second, whilst Solana could reach 50,000 at its peak performance.

The proven efficiency of Solana helped it accrue an enormous market capitalisation and build up to be listed as the eleventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation at the time of writing. Solana has also seen a decrease in value in 2023. But for investors who understand the market, the opportunity to ‘buy the dip’ amidst a state of decline has potentially for a rise in value.

Want to win BIG?

Interested in a chance to have fun and win BIG? Play Big Eyes new loot boxes and enter the code 819 at checkout to receive a discount and up to 5000% back with your purchase.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido