Former DOWNING STREET advisor’s 15-year-old son filmed being handcuffed in Superdrug in UK

23 March 2023

A video has just been released showing a 15-year-old black boy being forcibly detained by two security guards in Superdrug, Chichester yesterday.

The boy is the son of Kirsty Buchannan who is a former special advisor at 10 Downing Street and the Ministry of Justice.

The video shows the young boy being held on the ground and applying handcuffs.

Ms Buchannan told the Daily Mirror that the security guards were acting aggressively towards her son and his friends. She said she had been told that the guard pushed her son and so he then pushed back.

After this, he was “slam dunked to the floor and the guard then sat on top of him as you can see in the video and they put plastic handcuffs on him – the police arrived and arrested my son.”

Sussex Police took the young man to Worthing Police Station after they were called to the store to a report of a group of teenagers involved in an altercation. They have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

They also said, “we are aware of a video circulating on social media of a teenager being detained by civilian security staff in Chichester.”

It was Ms Buchannan who was provided with the video footage and released it to Twitter. She said her son has regularly experienced racist incidents and has been stopped and searched many times.

