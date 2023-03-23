A solid foundation

By Nicole King • 23 March 2023 • 10:23

It is an honour for me to collaborate with the Línea Directa Foundation, a non-profit institution founded in 2014 under the motto “For Road Safety. Here and now”.

I have worked in road traffic safety for over twenty years with the introduction of the seat belt adaptor for pregnant women. During those years I learnt so much about crash tests, crash dummies and the dummies that take to the roads inconsequentially all the time.

This organisation’s aim is to help build a society free of traffic accidents, a menace that has cost the lives of some 80,000 people in Spain over the last 20 years. Using the information collected by the Linea Directa insurance company since its creation in 1995 means they have a lot of data and many statistics to go on. Linea Directa however don’t just evaluate the data, they value the lives behind the numbers, the people with names and surnames whose families will never be the same again. This is why it’s important that everyone, including administrations, foundations and citizens work together in collaboration and assume the responsibility to put an end to this blight altogether.

The Línea Directa Foundation firmly believes in the need and obligation to support social improvement projects that help build a better and safer world for us all. They couldn’t have been more supportive when we launched our #ZeroHero campaign, sponsoring the disposable breathalysers and materials for the participating hotels, bars and restaurants. Together we can create awareness in a positive way by rewarding the designated driver with a free soft drink and bringing to mind the consequences of driving when under the influence of alcohol; something all too frequent, particularly in a holiday city like ours.

The Foundation was born with the aim of contributing to road safety by promoting safe driving practices in order to reduce and, ultimately, end traffic accidents. To achieve this ambitious goal they also carry out important studies, research projects, workshops, courses and conferences, among other actions; always with the common denominator of road safety.

Likewise, the Foundation promotes the organization, participation and financing of training, social, welfare, educational and teaching activities in this field, as well as the awarding of prizes that recognise the contributions made by individuals or institutions in favour of the fight against traffic accidents. It was thanks to one of these initiatives that our Zero Hero incentive was awarded the social award in 2018, out of 40,000 other collaborators – quite an achievement!

Our local initiative has also been well received by the local restaurants and our website has become not just a good food guide but a point of reference for the establishments that also value our resident community and our wellbeing, not just our money. Thank you for supporting them and also suggesting your favourite business as a potential partner venue. We are all #Bettertogether and safer.

