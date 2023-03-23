Body of popular radio DJ Jeffrey ‘JV’ Vandergrift found floating in San Francisco Bay

By Chris King • 23 March 2023 • 23:41

Image of radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift. Credit: Facebook WILD 94.9

A body found floating in San Francisco Bay was identified as that of the popular radio DJ Jeffrey ‘JV’ Vandergrift.

A body found floating in the waters at Pier 39 of San Francisco Bay on Wednesday, March 22, has been identified by the authorities as that of the radio DJ Jeffrey ‘JV’ Vandergrift. The popular host had originally been reported missing on February 23.

His body was located by San Francisco Police Department yesterday. The force indicated that they were not suspecting foul play in his death.

The station where he worked, Wild 94.9, posted on March 8: ”Thanks for the laughs. Thanks for the love. Thank you, JV’. They thanked the beloved radio presenter for entertaining listeners in the Bay Area for the last 30 years.

Just before going missing, Vandergrift told his listeners that he had been experiencing mysterious brain issues. It was later discovered that an Instagram caption had been edited by the personality to subsequently thank fans for a ‘wonderful life’. Only last week, his model wife said that she believed he ‘will not be coming back’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Wild 94.9 posted on its Facebook page: “We’re devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with JV’s wife Natasha, his family & close friends right now”.

