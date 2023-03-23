By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 0:07

BREAKING: Multiple dead after major crash involving several vehicle in the US

Authorities in the US said at least six people died on Wednesday, March 22, after several vehicles collided on Interstate 695

At least six people have been reported dead after a horrific crash involving several vehicles took place in the US.

Officials say the incident took place on Interstate 659 at around 12:41 pm (EDT), in an area also known as the Baltimore Beltway, as per the Washington Times.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

The confirmation of the deaths was also provided by the department, stating that so far six people had died.

A statement by the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters Association suggests that another person was rushed to the hospital after the crash and is reported critical.

Local sources suggest that following the crash all lanes on road have been closed.

A tweet by the Maryland State Highway Administration stated that “Traffic signals have been retimed to ease traffic”.

___________________________________________________________