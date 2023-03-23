By Chris King • 23 March 2023 • 20:12

One dead and one injured after shooting incident at Animas Valley Mall in Farmington, New Mexico

One person was killed and another injured after a gunman opened fire at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington, New Mexico.

Farmington Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Animas Valley Mall in Farmington, New Mexico, this morning, Thursday, March 23. The incident is thought to have occurred on the south side of the mall near English Road.

One person is reported to have been fatally shot in the attack, and another one injured. The latter has been transferred to a local hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition.

According to the authorities, the suspect is still at large and a search has been launched by Farmington Police. A full investigation into the incident has also been initiated, as reported by the force on its official Facebook page.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

