By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 15:00

BREAKING: Police finds human skeleton at abandoned children's daycare in Spain

Authorities in Spain have started investigations after a human skeleton was discovered inside an abandoned daycare in Figueres

Police in Spain have announced that a human skeleton has been discovered at an abandoned children’s daycare in Girona.

According to LaRazon, the body was found at the daycare in the region of Figueres.

Officials said that “the body was in a very advanced state of decomposition, almost skeletal”.

Meanwhile, an autopsy conducted after the body was taken from the scene confirmed that the man had no signs of trauma on his body.

However, as no documents were found on the body, the regional police are trying to identify who it belongs to.

According to local sources, “the body was already in a skeletal state, which indicated that it had been in this place, the former Ramon Reig nursery, for some time”.

It added, “the building belongs to the municipality and is in a very bad state, as it has been abandoned for years”.

