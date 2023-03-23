By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 0:59

BREAKING: Spanish PM Sanchez to meet President Xi Jinping as China positions itself as mediator in Ukraine war Image: Alexandros-Michailidis Shutterstock.com

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez will be visiting China next week after a formal invitation sent by President Xi Jinping

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez will be making a trip to China, after he received a formal invitation from president Xi Jinping.

The details of the invitation were confirmed by Presidency Felix Bolaños who stated it during an interview with Cadena Ser.

This visit by Sanchez comes at a time when China is trying to position it self as a mediator in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“The trip will take place next week. The weight that Spain and Pedro Sanchez have in the world is unquestionable”, Bolaños said, as cited by Reuters.

He added that “China has a key role to play in mediating the war”.

Bolaños also said that “The visit would also be important from a trade and economic perspective, as Sanchez plans to meet with the Asia Pacific Forum and Spanish businesses operating in China”.

Xi recently concluded a three-day visit to Moscow, where he met President Vladimir Putin and described China´s position regarding the war in Ukraine as neutral.

