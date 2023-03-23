By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 15:20

BREAKING: Young woman found dead on farm in Spain with horrific ‘signs of violence’

Officials said that the lifeless body of a 25-year-old was found in the Mora la Nova region of Spain on a farm next to the motorway

Police have said that a dead body of a young woman has been found with ‘signs of violence’ in Spain.

According to Cadena SER, a farmer in Móra la Nova, located in the Tarragona province, found the body of the woman on the morning of Thursday, March 23.

As per official reports, the woman who has not yet been officially named was 25 years old and had been reported missing by her family, after she did not return home on the previous night.

Officials said that the woman is from the municipality of Garcia, also in the province of Tarragona.

Local reports suggest that the woman had a partner for a short time and an ex-partner with whom she had a good relationship.

Investigations are now being conducted by the Mossos d’Esquadra, who stated that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Police also said that the body was found on the farm next to the N-420 road and two people have been questioned during the investigation.

