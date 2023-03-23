British tourist dies after being trapped in a fire in a luxury five-star hotel in Marrakech, Morocco

By Chris King • 23 March 2023 • 21:56

Image of the Jaal Riad Resort Hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco. Credit: Google maps - Jaal Riad Resort Marrakech

A British tourist died in a luxury hotel in the city of Marrakech in Morocco after becoming trapped in a fire that broke out.

A British man died yesterday, Wednesday, March 22, after finding himself trapped in a hotel fire. The blaze broke out at around 4pm in the luxury five-star Jaal Riad Resort hotel in the city of Marrakech in Morocco. Another person also died as a result of being trapped by the fire, said to be a local hotel worker.

The deceased man – believed to have been a father of two, in his 40s – was using the hotel’s spa when the fire started according to sources of The Sun. Although emergency services personnel attempted to revive him, he is believed to have died of smoke inhalation. That will have to be confirmed though by a post-mortem examination of his body.

“It was a truly horrific incident. He was a tourist visiting the area with friends and they have had to break the news to his family. Everyone is heartbroken. They were in the spa when the fire happened and they were trapped”, a source told the news outlet.

“We can’t comment further because of an ongoing investigation”, commented a hotel spokesperson, although they confirmed the deaths of a hotel guest. The hotel, located just 10 minutes from Menara Airport, in central Marrakech, reopened again following the fire, according to the spokesperson.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.