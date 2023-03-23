Bull Market Push: Find out why Decentraland (MANA), Avalanche (AVAX) and TMS Network (TMSN) — up by 700% — are leading the rally

By EWN • 23 March 2023 • 10:19

Blockchain technology is getting real-world traction as strategic partnerships and metaverse gatherings cross the divide between the physical and digital worlds. Avalanche (AVAX) is providing eSports applications, Decentraland (MANA) plays hosts to fashion designers while TMS Network’s (TMSN) cross-platform trading sees its presale shooting for the stars.

Avalanche (AVAX) – eSports Partnership Drives Price Spike

The eSports market is worth a staggering $1.5 billion and is expected to reach $5 billion by 2029. With professional leagues and international competitions, ‘gaming’ is no longer the domain of the nerd: there is big money in eSports.

Team SoloMid, an American-based esports company, has an estimated monthly turnover of over $45 million and has announced Avalanche (AVAX) as its sole blockchain partner. Avalanche (AVAX) has climbed 17% on this news as market sentiment turns bullish.

Avalanche (AVAX) is an attractive investment due to its support for creating custom blockchains, known as subnets. This allows Avalanche (AVAX) developers to build decentralised applications tailored to their specific needs, attracting a wide range of projects and fostering a diverse ecosystem. With the growth of decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), having a platform that can accommodate these applications could result in substantial demand for Avalanche (AVAX) tokens.

It is one of these Avalanche (AVAX) subnets on which Team SoloMid will launch a new dApp to bring competitive gaming to the Avalanche (AVAX) platform.

Decentraland (MANA) – Profit is Always in Fashion

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to create, explore, and trade digital assets and experiences within a 3D virtual world. Decentraland (MANA) operates as a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) where users have a say in the platform’s development and governance.

As users interact within Decentraland (MANA), they can create and monetise content, participate in events, or engage in various experiences like gaming, art exhibitions, and social gatherings. Decentraland (MANA) represents a new frontier in the digital space, blending the concepts of virtual reality, blockchain technology, and user-generated content into an immersive, decentralised metaverse.

The Decentraland (MANA) token purchases virtual land and other digital assets within the ecosystem, like wearables, artwork, and buildings. And, of course, fashion.

Decentraland (MANA) is hosting the MetaVerse Fashion Week (#MVFW) at the end of March and has already attracted big names like Adidas, Nikki Fuego, CK Bubbles, and Cristobal Balenciaga. The Decentraland (MANA) price is predicted to pump with the anticipated sale of digital goods.

TMS Network (TMSN) – Closing the Digital Divide

The world was introduced to the concept of ‘Blockchain’ in 2009, and while it is largely misunderstood and without wide adoption, that digital gap is closing. Many companies are starting to see the advantages of blockchain technology, and it will soon be ubiquitous. This has raised the need for cross-chain trading, as fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies marry to buy and sell both digital and traditional assets.

TMS Network (TMSN) – a new decentralised exchange, provides the solution and is bringing blockchain tech to the physical world and trading traditional assets in the cryptosphere. With over 500 cryptocurrencies to trade in combined with a wealth of CFDs, Foreign Exchange, and derivatives, TMS Network (TMSN) is raising the bar about what it takes to be a market leader.

TMS Network (TMSN) is more than a trading platform; it’s an investor’s treasure chest, with several investment tools available to make trading easy, profitable, and cost-effective. By integrating trading bots, strategy builders and on-chain analysis into the platform, TMS Network (TMSN) offers its users the best opportunities for profitable trading.

Having sold out its first presale phase in under a fortnight and generating half a million dollars in liquidity, TMS Network (TMSN) attracted investors, and its price was boosted by 700%. TMS Network (TMSN) is now ready to explode in the second phase of its presale, with TMS Network (TMSN) tokens available at $0.038.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido