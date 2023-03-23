Celebrating the role of optometrists in safeguarding our health

By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 March 2023 • 10:31

Credit: Image Point Fr/Shutterstock.com

For World Optometry Day (March 23rd) Specsavers Ópticas is highlighting optometry as a healthcare profession.

Optometrists are qualified professionals who take care of their customers’ eyes and monitor and manage eye conditions related to diseases like diabetes, and common conditions such as glaucoma.

Amina Ghezelani is an optometrist at Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola, who has extensively trained to be able to offer the best care possible. She has a degree in optics and optometry and a masters in optometry and advanced vision. She is passionate about the important role that an optometrist plays in healthcare.

“I think optometry is a great profession. I love to be able to help my clients to take control of their ocular health and vision. It’s very satisfying to be able to have a positive impact on their lives by providing solutions to their visual problems and ensuring their eyes are healthy.”

On World Optometry Day, here are her five tips for good eye health.

1. Get an eye test every two years – Optometrists are highly trained to look out for eye conditions and signs of serious medical conditions. If necessary, they will refer you directly for further medical examination or treatment.

2. Protect your eyes from the sun – Wear sunglasses which offer high UV protection and comply with quality standards.

3. Keep diabetes under control – Diabetics are at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, a condition which affects vision. To avoid problems, keep blood sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels controlled.

4. Quit smoking – There is a significantly higher risk of eye disease in smokers. Stop smoking to halt or possibly even reverse damage to the eyes.

5. Eat a diet rich in antioxidants, especially carotenoids – A healthy diet can encourage good eyesight and help reduce the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts. Comprehensive eye tests are free at Specsavers Ópticas. www.specsavers.es

