Comedian Eddie Izzard reveals her new name to Lorraine Kelly as she becomes Suzy

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 March 2023 • 11:25

Suzy Eddie Izzard, London, 2016/Shutterstock Images

Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard has decided to go by the name she’s wanted since age 10. “I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard, that’s how I’m going to roll,” she said to Lorraine Kelly on Thursday, March 23. “So, people can choose what they want. They can’t make a mistake. They can’t go wrong with me.”

Izzard first wanted the name Suzy when she was 10, but thought “no this is not going to happen.”

Even after going by she/her pronouns since 2020, the switch to a name she’d wanted for years felt too difficult.

The “Oceans Twelve” actor said she wasn´t thinking of changing her pronouns until she received an honorary degree at Swansea University in July 2019.

She recalled the ceremony when a chancellor referred to Izzard with she/her pronouns and listed her accomplishments.

“I was just sitting there having she/her pronouns in a speech about me hitting me,” she said. “And I told [the chancellor] this after — it hit some positivity on me. It just felt amazing. And I said, ‘Thank you for that.’”

“And so I wrote a statement, ‘I prefer she/her, I don’t mind he/him. No one can make a mistake,” she added.

An article published in Red Pepper today, Thursday March 23 with the headline, “The long road to gender recognition reform” reads: “In 2015, according to The Telegraph, ‘trans went mainstream’. Now, in 2023, transgender people in Britain find ourselves potentially without healthcare for kids, adult healthcare costs spiralling even further out of control, recorded anti-trans hate crimes skyrocketing and Westminster risking constitutional crisis by blocking the Scottish Parliament’s Gender Recognition Reform (GRR) bill.”

Izzard came out as trans/genderfluid in 1985, She is currently gearing up to stand for election in 2024. She is performing in her one-woman show, Charles Dickens´ “Great Expectations” in London, direct from New York, from May 24-July 1.

