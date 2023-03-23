Council tax bills to rise on April 1 at maximum levels in England

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 March 2023 • 13:06

Council taxes to rise next month/Shutterstock Images

Households in England will see their bills rise on April 1 as most cash-strapped local authorities announce plans to hike council tax to the maximum level to plug black holes in their finances, according to the Mirror.

Average council tax bills will exceed £2,000 in April with households facing a £99 hike to annual bills.

The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England for 2023-24 will be £2,065 – a rise of £99 or 5.1% on the 2022-23 figure of £1,966, according to Government figures.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt allowed cash-strapped local authorities to increase council tax by up to 5% without calling a referendum in the Autumn Statement to plug holes in their finances.

Previously, town, city and county halls could only increase bills by 3% without a referendum.

Average council tax bills for Band D properties are already around £1,966 – a rise of more than £500-a-year since 2010.

Three struggling councils have been given special permission by the Government to impose higher rises – up to 10% for Thurrock and Slough, and an eye-watering 15% for Croydon.

The Mirror newspaper has an interactive council tax calculator for you to find your band and what the new fees will mean to you.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said struggling councils were grappling with difficult choices over how to protect vital services.

An LGA spokesman said: “Faced with the increased cost of providing local services and rising demand for support, councils have faced the tough choice about whether to increase bills to bring in desperately needed funding to protect services at the same time as being acutely aware of the significant burden that could place on some households.

“While council tax is an important funding stream, it is not the solution to the long-term pressures facing councils.”

