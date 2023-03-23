Couple in Cadiz sue health service over IVF error that led to THIS tragic mixup

By Julia Cameron • 23 March 2023 • 9:32

Photo by Liudmila Fadzeyeva at Shutterstock

A couple who underwent IVF in 2021 are shocked to discover that whilst their baby biologically belongs to the mother it is not related to its father.

The Minister of Health and Consumption, Catalina Garcia, announced last week that the fact was being thoroughly investigated to clarify the facts and discover if it was due to human error or a breakdown in protocol.

She also went on to say that “up to now half a million sanitary procedures are carried out in the Andalucian health service, and of course, there were errors,” but she added it cannot be shown exactly what happened, although everything seems to indicate that the fertilisation of the woman’s egg was carried out with a sample from a third party due to a handling error at some point in the process.”

The facts date back to 2019 when the couple were included on the waiting list for IVF treatment at a hospital in Cadiz. Two years later, in 2021 in vitro fertilisation and embryo transfer were carried out in a procedure which was determined to have been “successful”.

The couple however decided to undergo a paternity test when repeated family comments were made about the fact that the child looked nothing like its father. The results of the test determined that the man was not in fact the child’s father. Until this time they were just a normal happy family.

Ignacio Martinez, the lawyer for the couple is claiming one million euros from the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) for the serious error in the IVF procedure. He said it was important to know if the error was human, or it was caused by a breakdown in the protocol which might affect other cases.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://www.lavozdigital.es/provincia/cadiz/denuncian-segundo-error-fecundacion-asistida-hospital-puerta-20230322082139-ntv.html?r