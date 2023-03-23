Crypto news: Bitcoin looks at scaling new peaks, Ripple expects a win in lawsuit against SEC, and Big Eyes continues incredible presale.

By EWN • 23 March 2023 • 9:15

The latest crypto news roundup looks positive, with Bitcoin looking likely to maintain bullish momentum as Fed is expected to go easy on interest rate hikes. Ripple (XRP) has jumped up 2% in hopes of a positive outcome on its lawsuit against the SEC, and new entrant Big Eyes Coin (BIG) continues its stellar presale with the launch of the BULLRUN250 bonus code.

Markets are bracing for Fed’s decision on rate hikes, and Bitcoin watchers are keeping a close eye on Fed’s decision. With the banking sector in crisis, Fed is expected to pause or go slow on quantitative tightening. The expectation of a less aggressive rate hike, or the lack of any, has fueled a rally in the crypto market, with Bitcoin emerging as the clear winner of the bull run.

The premier crypto has consolidated its dominance in the crypto market with a lead of 46%. The chance of lower interest rates and uncertainty in the banking sector have contributed to investors flocking to Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s rise could go further if the Fed goes ahead with a minimal rate hike. Such a decision could see Bitcoin continue its rise and scale new local peaks. But an aggressive rate hike could see investors moving away from riskier asset classes, and as a result, Bitcoin and other cryptos can see their rallies disrupted.

Ripple labs’ case against the US SEC awaits a ruling, and investors expect a favourable judgement. Ripple labs filed a lawsuit against SEC after it sought to penalise Ripple labs for not registering its Ripple token as a security. Ripple has maintained that Ripple is a digital currency, and the court’s verdict could have far-reaching implications in the crypto industry. A ruling in favour of Ripple will pause increasing attempts at regulating the crypto industry. The verdict is of particular significance now as SEC has commented that it will look to regulate Proof-of-Stake cryptos as securities.

Ripple’s value has climbed 2.2% to $0.391898. XRP has maintained a bullish outlook for the past five days, and the network has seen a steady uptick in large investors, with wallet sizes between 10 million and 100 million flocking to its network. Looks like good times are ahead for XRP!

The newest entrant to the meme coin space, Big Eyes Coin, has been a surprise in the crypto world with its record presale. The cute cat-themed coin has entered the 12th stage of its presale with a record haul of $31.7 million. The coin has the wind behind its sails and looks well on its way to bringing in its presale target of $50 million well before schedule.

Big Eyes has kept its presale interesting with ‘Loot Boxes’ on offer. Loot Boxes are price boxes which community members can purchase and get rewards in BIG tokens. The latest Loot Box offers up to 300% bonus tokens on purchases above $100. The newest update from the cat crew is that the team will launch a bonus code offering 250% rewards on token purchases. The bonus code, BULLRUN250, looks to seal in the bull run and power the BIG presale to the moon!

The crypto world has found itself in a bull market, with Bitcoin leading others in the Bullrun. There are hopes for lesser regulatory oversight, with Ripple expecting a positive verdict in its lawsuit with SEC. And Big Eyes continues its incredible presale with record hauls and crazy offers.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido