Crypto news: Stellar Lumens Post Record Rise, EU to vote on Crypto Regulation and Big Eyes Release Bonus Code ‘BULLRUN250’.

By EWN • 23 March 2023 • 9:30

March 22, 2023

The bull run in the crypto market is enduring, and with it, tokens are posting gains unseen in more than a year, with Stellar Lumens (XLM) registering a price rise of 38% compared to its level in December. The EU will vote on the Markets in Crypto Assets bill next month, and the newest crypto on the block, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is pushing ahead with its fiery presale.

Stellar Lumens (XLM) has posted better growth figures than Bitcoin in the current bull market. The jump in the value of XLM reflects the overall bullish outlook in the crypto market. Uncertainty in the banking sector also weighs heavily in the appreciation of crypto assets as investors feel the risk element is more significant in the traditional banking sector. Another factor behind the bull run is the hope that the US Fed will cool on its quantitative tightening and will not go for aggressive rate hikes not to precipitate the collapse in the banking sector.

Stellar is also linking its ecosystem to the Polkadot ecosystem enabling it to connect Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystems with the forex market. Stellar has been expanding capabilities on the DeFi front for some time now, and the move is concurrent with the token’s efforts to expand in the DeFi space. Stellar’s push into the DeFi space will make it an asset worth investors’ consideration.

The EU will vote on the highly anticipated Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) bill in April, and the crypto world is keenly awaiting the fate of the bill. MiCA looks to provide a common regulatory framework for crypto and digital assets across the EU. The bill, once voted into law, will have a wide-reaching impact on crypto in the EU and globally. MiCA will implement a common licensing agreement for wallets and crypto exchanges across the EU. The bill also lays down guidelines for cryptos to follow. These guidelines include cryptos to release whitepapers explaining the token and the project in detail.

The Markets in Crypto Assets bill will lay down laws to prevent market manipulation and implement measures aimed at consumer and investor protection.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido