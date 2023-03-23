Do common sounds bother you? You may have misphonia

By Sarah Newton-John • 23 March 2023 • 7:37

If the sound of coughing bothers you, you may have misphonia/Shutterstock Images

Sniffing, coughing and slurping—everyday noises that most of us hardly notice, but to some people such noises can be so bothersome that they can cause distress, anger and even panic, scientists say, according to the Daily Mail.

A new UK study of 772 people showed that up to a fifth of us are affected by a condition called misophonia, which you may have if you have a strong negative reaction to common sounds, from throat clearing and knuckle-cracking to couples kissing.

Researchers used a questionnaire to judge noise triggers, reactions and intensity of response of the participants. They found that if a person is stressed while hearing normal breathing and swallowing, this indicates they may have the condition, as these sounds do not trouble the majority of the population.

The study identified participants for whom the condition is a ‘burden’ on their lives – although only those with an extreme problem would need counselling to help with it.

Senior study author Dr Jane Gregory, from the department of experimental psychology at the University of Oxford, said: ‘The experience of misophonia is more than just being annoyed by a sound. Misophonia can cause feelings of helplessness and being trapped when people can’t get away from an unpleasant sound.

‘Often those with misophonia feel bad about themselves for reacting the way they do, especially when they are responding to sounds made by loved ones.’

Experts say that those with misophonia often experience a fight-or-flight response to sounds, which can trigger anger and a need to escape.

The sounds can include people rustling, chewing gum or sneezing, as well as noises such as ticking clocks and car engines.

The study, which covered 37 common noise triggers and 25 different reactions in its questionnaire, found that people without misophonia do typically feel irritated by certain noises.

But the reactions of people with misophonia are more intense and they are more likely to report distress, anger or panic.

The study, published in the journal PLOS One, found misophonia affected 18.4 per cent of people in a significant way. Only 2.3 per cent thought they had the condition, however, and only 13.6 per cent had heard of it.

The analysis showed that misophonia was equally common in men and women. The average age of those with the condition was found to be 43.

Lead author Dr Silia Vitoratou, from King’s College London, said the study showed that ‘most people with misophonia do not have a name to describe what they are experiencing’.

