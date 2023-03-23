Dream job available for Loch Ness Monster believers at centre in Inverness, Scotland

By Julia Cameron • 23 March 2023 • 9:31

Photo by Yulia_Bogomolova at Shutterstock

Do you believe in the Loch Ness Monster? If you do there might be a dream job waiting for you at The Loch Ness Centre in Inverness.

The mystery of Loch Ness Monster who is affectionately known as “Nessie” is a creature in Scottish folklore. It was back in 1933 that photographic evidence appeared which was alleged to be of the monster who is thought to have a hump and a long neck.

Whilst many people don’t believe she exists many people do and the Loch Ness Centre attracts millions of visitors to the area each year.

At the centre, you can learn all about the famous monster through audio-visual presentations which explain the facts and keep up the mystery before you go down to the Loch to see if you can spot Nessie yourself.

The centre has recently been taken over by Continuum Attractions who have invested £1.5 million pounds in the site which is currently closed for refurbishment.

Paul Nixon from the Loch Ness Centre told The Herald newspaper that “Nessie’s story is one that lives in hearts and minds all over the world.” He went on to say, “As we prepare to reopen the Loch Ness Centre following extensive refurbishment, we’re looking for talented, enthusiastic people to join us in our passion and mission to share Nessie’s story even more widely.”

He also said that the right person would receive a generous salary package and other benefits along with a unique opportunity to engage with audiences from around the world and share Scotland’s legendary history with them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/jobs/dream-job-nessie-hunters-believer-29522892