By Imran Khan • 23 March 2023 • 18:47

Drivers warned after DGT in Spain deploys CAMOUFLAGED radar vans to monitor traffic violations Image Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz Shutterstock.com

Officials from the DGT say several unmarked vans of the Guardia Civil are being used randomly across different autonomous communities

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) in Spain has deployed several camouflaged vans with radars that are being used by officers to monitor traffic violations.

As their name suggests, these camouflaged vans are intended to help agents combat infractions by going unnoticed.

According to NUIS, these vans are usually white, black, or blue in colour, and their number plates are ordinary like those of a normal car.

Officials of the Guardia Civil are using these vans to monitor the traffic through the radar that is installed inside each one of them.

According to the DGT, the radars in the vans are the main devices used by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) to identify offenders who exceed speed limits, use mobile phones at the wheel or do not wear seat belts.

Although some local media sources have said that these vans are easily identifiable, as they have the letters PGC, which corresponds to Guardia Civil park, on their number plates, the DGT stated that this is false.

“The registration of these vans is ordinary, that is, like that of a normal car”, said a statement, adding, “They do not carry the letters PGC because as they are camouflaged, it makes no sense for them to carry letters that identify them”.

The DGT also announced that asides from the van’s, other measures used to monitor traffic violations in Spain include 780 fixed radars, 545 mobile speed cameras, 13 helicopters, 39 drones and 216 cameras.

