Emotional Aussie PM publicizes referendum for an Indigenous Voice in parliament

23 March 2023

Australia took another step on Thursday towards a historical referendum to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders recognition in the constitution and, for the first time, a voice on matters that affect their lives.

In an emotional address, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the question the government wants to set in the referendum later this year, urging Australians to back what he described as a long overdue vote, according to Reuters.

“For many … this moment has been a very long time in the making,” Albanese said, choking up during a televised press conference, standing alongside several Indigenous leaders supporting the proposal.

“Yet they have shown such patience and optimism through this process, and that spirit of cooperation and thoughtful, respectful dialogue has been so important at arriving at this point in such a united fashion.”

Albanese urged Australians, who will be asked to vote between October and December, to amend the constitution to create a consultative committee in parliament called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

“If not now, when?,” he asked.

The committee would provide non-binding advice to parliament on matters that affect First Nations people. The government will introduce the bill next week, hoping to pass it in the parliament by the end of June. Any constitutional alterations require a national referendum.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said the government still had not responded to his queries on how the consultative panel would function and he needed more details.

“We will decide in due course whether we support the Voice or oppose it,” Dutton told reporters.

A Guardian poll out on Tuesday showed public support for the referendum was down 5% but was still backed by a majority, with 59% in favour.

The federal government said the ‘Yes-No’ pamphlet, containing arguments on both sides, will be sent to all households.

Albanese has staked significant political capital on the referendum. Since Australian independence in 1901, there have been 44 proposals for constitutional change in 19 referendums, and only eight have been approved.

In the last referendum in 1999, Australians voted against changing the constitution to create a republic and replace the British monarch as head of state with a president.

