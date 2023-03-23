HUGE blow for Putin as mysterious fire breaks out at nuclear missile engine factory near Moscow

By Chris King • 23 March 2023 • 18:00

Image of the Yaroslavl Motor Plant northeast of Moscow. Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

A huge fire broke out at the Yaroslavl Motor Plant to the northeast of Moscow, which manufactures, among other things, engines for nuclear missiles.

In another massive blow to Vladimir Putin, a huge fire broke out earlier today, Thursday, March 23, at the Yaroslavl Motor Plant in Russia. Among other things, the facility manufactures engines used to power nuclear missiles, as reported by Flash_news_ua.

Emergency services were deployed to tackle the massive blaze, with at least seven workers reported to have been rescued from the blazing building. Around 218 people are said to have been evacuated as the flames ripped through the plant. Thick black clouds of smoke can be seen rising into the sky in footage posted online.

⚡️The Yaroslavl Motor Plant is on fire in russia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations. It produces engines, including for russian military equipment 👉Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/XK1n0l8O63 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) March 23, 2023

The huge blaze was also reported by numerous news sites, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Located around 170 miles northeast of Moscow, the plant – also called Avtodizel – is known to be one of the largest manufacturers of engines and gearboxes for equipment belonging to the Russian army.

Their products include diesel power units, diesel power units and hooded power units, with some of the engines allegedly being supplied to the for Russian Topol M nuclear complex for use in Topol-M nuclear missile launchers. Its engines are also apparently used in the creation of the Russian military‘s newest armoured vehicles.

Today’s mysterious blaze is another in a string of recent incidents involving strategic facilities catching on fire. There have been no immediate reports regarding the scale of damage caused to the plant, or if it will affect the conflict in Ukraine. It is not known if the blaze was an ‘accident’, or if it could be the work of saboteurs.

🔥 Yaroslavl Motor Plant hoří v Rusku. Tento závod je jedním z největších výrobců motorů pro výzbroj ruské armády. 💬 "Produkty závodu jsou dieselové pohonné jednotky, dieselové pohonné jednotky a kapotované pohonné jednotky. pic.twitter.com/QCuiNQYgVy — bety kovac (@betyna71) March 23, 2023

